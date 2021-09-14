The best moveset for Mesprit in Pokémon Go

Mesprit is one of the three lake guardian legendary Pokémon. You can capture them for a limited time in Pokémon Go. Although to catch all three, you will need to have access to a remote raid pass to battle alongside other trainers, or you’ll need to trade for one. Regardless of how you get it, Mesprit and the others will be available for you to add to your collection by participating in five-star raids.

Mesprit is a Psychic-type Pokémon, like the lake guardians. It’s weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. But it’s resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 3,058, an attack of 212, a defense of 212, and stamina of 190. It’s the one that settles right in the middle of the three legendaries. But despite being in the middle of all the stats, you probably won’t see it appearing too often in PvP battles against other trainers.

These are all of the moves Mesprit can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Swift (Normal-type) – 60 damage and 55 energy

Despite Mesprit being right in the middle of the three, it suffers the same problems as Azelf. Like the other three, Mesprit can only learn confusion and extrasensory, and of the two, confusion is the best option.

Now, when it comes down to the charge moves, this is where the larger problems occur. Given the other choices, you want to throw swift out immediately; it won’t work too well in combat. Future sight is the best approach for every encounter, so make sure Mesprit has that one. For the second choice, blizzard is the best choice, but it requires too much energy. It will take forever for you to use, and it won’t do enough damage to put a dent into other Pokémon in the Great or Ultra League.

Unfortunately, Mesprit is not the best choice for you to use in PvP. It’ll be slightly better than Azelf, but not as good as Uxie. Even if Mesprit uses its best moveset of confusion for its fast move and then future sight and blizzard for its charge moves, you’re better off using it in raid battles if you use it at all.