Pokémon Go dataminers uncover Pokémon contests, potentially making Pokémon size matter

The Pokémon Go datamining group, Pokeminers, has been hard at work going through the latest APK, which led to multiple errors occurring on their side. Hopefully, the bugs don’t transfer over to the final product when they officially release to the mobile game. One of the biggest updates the team uncovered from the latest update is Pokémon contests. This activity rewards Pokémon with notable ribbons from the main series, which could make a Pokémon’s height and size matter rather than just being a notification after you catch it.

The team did not uncover how this system would work, but they have a general outline, leaving plenty to infer, given how previous systems work in Pokémon Go.

Based on the code, there are going to be multiple types of Pokémon contests. These contests might occur daily, every few days, or only appear once during a season. Each contest will have distinct guidelines that players need to meet, meaning having a wide variety of Pokémon will be good to win multiple contests. A player can only submit one Pokémon per contest, but it looks like someone can simultaneously participate in several contests, which appear at PokéStops or Gyms.

A Pokémon contest will remain for a set amount before announcing a winner. Supposedly, when you leave a Pokémon at that contest, another player has to come in and submit one of their Pokémon in an attempt to beat your Pokémon’s stats. These are not traditional battles, focusing on appearance stats, such as size and weight. The winner of the contest will earn multiple rewards.

The Pokeminers did not have any exact outlines for how these work based on the code, but from the sounds of it, a Pokémon contest will be a new activity many players will see appearing on the map as they explore neighborhoods. There are going to be multiple types of contests available at once.

These could be fun, engaging activities for Pokémon Go players to participate in outside the traditional battles. We do not have an official comment or announcement from Niantic about Pokémon contests, so we’ll need to wait and see how it is introduced into the mobile game. But, for now, we have something to look forward to on the horizon.