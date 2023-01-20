How long do Pokéstops take to refresh in Pokémon Go? Answered

In Pokémon Go, there are no Pokémon Centers that will heal those pocket monsters. Instead, users can claim potions, as well as Pokéballs and other items from Pokéstops. These Pokéstops are typically landmarks or notable locations that when approached, will allow the user to spin a little Pokéball icon and grab some free rewards. However, spinning for rewards from Pokéstops is not unlimited. There is a cooldown period for each, in which users must wait in order to re-spin. So, how long is the refresh period for Pokéstops in Pokémon Go? Here’s an answer to that question.

How long do Pokéstops take to refresh in Pokémon Go?

The “cooldown” period for Pokéstops in Pokemon Go is five minutes. This means that once a Pokéstop has been swiped, one won’t be able to get more items from it for the next five minutes afterwards. But after that cooldown period expires. the stop will refresh.

Pokéstops are vital in Pokémon Go, as these destinations in the title offer players the chance to receive more Pokéballs, potions, and gifts, among other items. For free-to-play users, Pokéstops are the best way to accumulate more items that can be used to heal and catch more Pokémon.

Of course, if you live in a populous area that has a number of different Pokéstops, the cooldown period might not be that big of an issue. If, however, you live or work right near one or don’t have many in your area, knowing the Pokéstop refresh is important. Luckily, the cooldown period allows for as many as 12 spins per hour.