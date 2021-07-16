Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is live in Pokémon Go, Hoopa leaked to appear on day two

Pokémon Go’s annual event, Pokémon Go Fest, has gone live for 2021. The first part of the world is starting their journey and will likely be posting about the rare and elusive Pokémon that they’re capturing on social media, giving players a small glimpse of what to expect when the event rolls around their local area.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a two-day event from July 17 to 18 that will be happening from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone. This is a ticketed event, so if any players wish to participate in the event, they will have to buy one to participate in it. The big draw for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is the daily activities. The first day is all about capturing Pokémon in rotating habitats that appear every hour. The second day will have players working together to complete five-star raids to capture a variety of legendary Pokémon. There’s also the opportunity for players to catch a mythical Pokémon, Meloette, by completing an exclusive Special Research quest.

A big surprise that will be happening on the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is the appearance of Hoopa, the mythical Mischief Pokémon. Unlike Moletta, the mythical Pokémon appearing for the event, Hoopa was not teased at all and turned out to be why all of the legendary Pokémon are showing up on the same day.

While Hoopa is making an appearance, Niantic had to go out their way to make sure players understood that Hoopa would not be available for players to capture. This is likely happening at a later date, during a special event exclusively centered around Hoopa.

Players are likely not too disappointed about being spoiled about it, especially if they can’t capture Hoopa. However, the biggest concern for most is seeing what they can learn from people who are participating in Pokémon Go Fest before them and learning about the spawns and rewards they’re going to receive.

We have all of the Pokémon habitats listed out, the raid day rotations that are happening, and the exclusive Special Research project you need to complete to capture Meloetta. The big event will only be available from July 17 to 18, so players need to act fast if they want to obtain all of the rewards and benefits for having participated in it.