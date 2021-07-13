All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 habitat times and Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a time for players in Pokémon Go to celebrate the mobile game around the world. It’s become a virtual event where players from all over can participate in their respective timezone. The event begins on July 17 to 18. The two days will have two individual themes. The first day, July 17, will focus on four habitats rotating every hour, each filled with diverse and rare Pokémon for you to capture. To make sure you stay on top of all of the Pokémon you’re aiming to capture, this is the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 habitat rotation times and the Pokémon spawning within them during July 17, in Pokémon Go. You will need a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 to participate in these spawns and habitat rotations.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 habitat rotation times

These are all four of the habitats that will happen on July 17 and the times they will appear. The Pokémon spawning throughout these habitats will appear in the wild, and certain Pokémon have an increased chance to appear while you have an incense activated.

We will be adding more to the Pokémon spawn and incense spawn lists once we learn that information on Pokémon Go Fest 2021 day.

Jungle habitat time and all Pokémon spawns

The Jungle habitat will feature some of the more wild Pokémon you can find globally and several Bug, Grass, and Water-types. This will be the first habitat and will appear at 10 AM and 2 PM in your time zone. These are all of the Pokémon that will be appearing in the wild.

Aipom

Froakie

Scyther

These Pokémon will be appearing more often during the Jungle habitat hour while you have an incense activated.

Chatot

Leafeon

Ludicolo

Serperior

Unown F

Unown G

Desert Mountain habitat time and all Pokémon spawns

The Desert Mountain habitat features several Pokémon that you’d encounter while walking on a mountain trail, so you can expect to see several Ground, Fire, Rock, and a handful of Steel-types. This will be the second habitat, and it will be happening at 11 AM and 3 PM in your time zone. These are all of the Pokémon that will be appearing in the wild.

Hippopotas

Skarmory

Shieldon

These Pokémon will be appearing more often during the Desert Mountain habitat hour while you have an incense activated.

Flareon

Flygon

Throh

Tyranitar

Unown F

Unown G

Ocean Beach habitat time and all Pokémon spawns

The Ocean Beach habitat gives you the chance to unwind in the sun and encounter Pokémon that you might find while exploring a sunny day at the beach. You can expect to encounter several Dragon and Water-type Pokémon. This will be the third habitat hour of the event, and it will be happening at 12 PM and 4 PM in your time zone. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild.

Alomomola

Dratini

Swablu

These Pokémon will be more attracted to your location while you have an incense activated during this habitat hour.

Azumarill

Gyarados

Swak

Vaporeon

Unown F

Unown G

Cave habitat time and all Pokémon spawns

The Cave habitat will have you watching your step as you encounter Pokémon that you might find in a dark cave, on the side of a mountain. You can expect to encounter several Dark, Ground, Rock, and a few Dragon-type Pokémon. This will be the final habitat rotation of Pokémon Go Fest 2021, and it will happen at 1 PM and at 5 PM in your time zone. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild during this habitat hour.

Deino

Galarian Stunfisk

Roggenrola

These Pokémon will be more attracted to incense during the Cave habitat hour and will be spawning on your location while you have it activated.