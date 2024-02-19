Pokemon Go Players Flame Road To Sinnoh Research With “Official” Challenges

Recommended Videos

As we gear up for the Pokemon Go Sinnoh Tour, the initial Special Research challenge for Road to Sinnoh has left players frustrated. This special research, which dropped ahead of the official event’s start, has proved far more difficult than its rewards justify.

So much more difficult, it seems, that fans have taken to creating an “official” list of the challenges we’ll see once the Global event for the Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh begins.

Pokemon Go Player Creates Research Task to “Delete Your Account”

X user @RaspberryWeiner posted this very official list of the research tasks for the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour event, likely in response to player frustrations about the lackluster research tasks.

The Special Research spoof includes tasks like buying a ton of PokeCoins in exchange for a Legendary Pokemon, likely a commentary on the increased number of paid event tickets in Pokemon Go over the last few years.

The final task, “Delete your account” is a big ask, and the reward offered is… a single potion. “That potion is so Niantic…” says one user, highlighting that this feels a little too real with how often potions show up as reward tasks.

Undoubtedly, the meme highlights a key frustration with the recent Road to Sinnoh special research that dropped early. After players worked to catch a Pokemon from the Sinnoh region and complete the other tasks, they were excited to see what the reward encounter Pokemon would be.

Excited until they learned it was none other than Bidoof, a cute but relatively common Sinnoh region Pokemon, that is.

Not all of these imaginary rewards don’t feel worth it, however. Several replies to the spoof Special Research admit that they might be willing to consider forking over their Shundos in exchange for some Raid Passes, given how pricey they’ve gotten.

For all the frustrations players have with our first look at Road to Sinnoh, this initial Special Research was really more about getting players to the point of choosing between Diamond and Pearl for the Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Global event. Even so, many trainers hoped to see something a little bit more exciting after all their hard work.

Hopefully, there’s better in store as the full events for Road to Sinnoh and Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh launch in the next few weeks. But if nothing else, at least the Pokemon Go community has plenty of fun laughing at ourselves with memes like these whenever we feel a little let down by the game.