Can you catch a shiny Helioptile in Pokémon Go?

Hunting shiny Pokémon in any of the Pokémon games can be a little frustrating with how much time it can take to come across a shiny variant. Unfortunately, the process will leave you with more misses than hits. That is why it is important to know whether the Pokémon you are hunting even has a shiny form for you to hunt. With this in mind, can you catch a Helioptile in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately for shiny hunters, Helioptile currently does not have a shiny variant in Pokémon Go as of this writing. The Pokémon and its evolution, Heliolisk, are both available as of the Power Plant event in early 2022, but during their introductions to the game, they are only available in their base forms.

While Helioptile does not have a shiny form yet, that does not mean it never will. Many Pokémon start out their time in the game without a shiny variant, only for Niantic to eventually reward them with a different colored form at some point, usually around other events that they are abundant in.

In the meantime, we recommend gathering as many Helioptile as possible, gathering up your candy count for them, and getting Heliolisks if you are interested.