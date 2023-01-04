Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event brings a favorite Dragon Mega evolution and Zekrom’s signature move

Twinkling Fantasy is the first significant event to hit Pokémon Go for 2023. It’s an event that boosts the spawn rate of several popular Fairy and Dragon-type Pokémon, giving players a greater opportunity to add them to their collection. It’s a good way to start the year for anyone keen to find a particular Dragon-type ‘mon. The Twinkling Fantasy event will also debut Mega Salamence to Mega Raids, and Zekrom is returning to five-star raids for a limited time with the capacity to learn its signature move, Fusion Bolt.

The Twinkling Fantasy event starts on January 10 and goes until January 16. Mega Salamence will begin appearing in Mega raids at this time, and there’s also a good chance for players to catch a shiny Salamence upon completing the raid.

Beyond Mega Raids, Zekrom will appear in five-star raids during the event and will continue to spawn until January 18. If players catch Zekrom during this time frame, it will know the charged move, Fusion Bolt, an Electric-type attack that will do 90 power in trainer battles and 140 power in Gyms and Raids. If the datamined information is accurate about this attack, it should make Zekrom even more powerful than it already is, making it a must-have for anyone participating in the Master League Battle League competition.

The event has an increased chance for players to encounter Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Clefable, Dratini, Togetic, Bagon, Deino, Ralts, Marill, Vibrava, and Dedenne in the wild. This will also be the debut of Dedenne’s shiny form, which players might be able to find when they encounter Dedenne. There’s also a chance for Goomy and Noibat to appear, but the odds of it happening are relatively low.

While the event is happening, there will be a Collection Challenge featuring the Pokémon spawning for the event. Should players complete the challenge, they will earn 50 Mega Salamence energy, a Charged TM, and a Fast TM they can freely use.

We want to note that this is the first weekly event happening in Pokémon Go for 2023, and it does not feature any type of paid Special or Timed research for players to purchase. Instead, everything will be available when the event begins, which directly contrasts with what Niantic had been doing in December. In nearly every event they held in December 2022, the announcement also featured paid tickets players had the option to purchase, but some of it did paywall certain pieces of content, such as the release of Keldeo, a mythical Pokémon.

Pokémon Go fans had been growing exceedingly tired of the multiple paywalls Niantic was putting up. Hopefully, this is the start of seeing fewer Timed or Special Research tickets appearing for the weekly events.