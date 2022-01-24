Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay trailer explains how to research Pokémon

Nintendo released a new gameplay trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Monday that showed off how players will research Pokémon in the open-world title. Unlike previous games, which typically tasked players with becoming the Pokémon League champion, Legends: Arceus tasks you with building the Pokémon world’s first-ever Pokédex by completing a variety of research tasks.

The trailer explained that each Pokémon would have its own set of research tasks to complete, which look to range from simply defeating or capturing a specific species, to observing it use a move in battle. Nintendo also showed off a new crafting mechanic, which you’ll be able to use to construct items that will assist in your research.

Nintendo also shared footage of Noble Pokémon, which the company described as “Pokémon frenzied by a mysterious power.” Based on the trailer, Noble Pokémon encounters appear to be boss battles that will require you to calm these enemies using Balms before engaging them in a more traditional Pokémon battle to properly research them. The trailer showed a player taking on a Noble Kleavor — one of the new Pokémon introduced in Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to launch on January 28, but much of the game’s contents are already leaking online. Physical copies of the game were spotted in the wild over a week before the game’s release date, and as such, information pertaining to certain mechanics within the game, the game’s length, and how it handles Shiny Pokémon have all allegedly leaked.