Pokémon Legends: Arceus update 1.1.0 “Daybreak” includes more Pokémon outbreaks and new trainer battles

Today’s Pokémon Direct included a major surprise with the announcement of the next generation of Pokémon games as well as their launch window, but Pokémon Legends: Arceus didn’t get left out. A new update — titled Daybreak — for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is coming later today. Best of all, the update will be free for all players. This update isn’t exactly the DLC that fans have been hoping for but it will introduce some new content.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is your Gen 9 title, bringing open-world gameplay and new starters

The 1.1.0 Daybreak update for Pokémon Legends: Arceus adds a new investigation to the game. Mass outbreaks of Pokémon are being caused by a strange and unknown phenomenon all across Hisui, which you’ll be tasked to uncover. But this investigation isn’t the only bit of new content that this update includes. There will also be new Pokémon trainer battles at the Training Grounds. This is great news for anyone who’s been using the Training Grounds to grind EXP for their Pokémon.

Additionally, if players enter the password ARCEUSADVENTURE into the game, they’ll receive a free Mystery Gift of Ultra Balls, Gigaton Balls, and Jet Balls, each coming in a pack of 30. This handy gift is only redeemable until March 21, 2022 at 9:59 AM ET.