Pokémon Masters update 1.10.5 adds Medals

A new update is now available for Pokémon Masters and brings the game for iOS and Android devices up to version 1.10.5.

The title has had a strong debut on mobile and, although not being the frontman in the Pokémon games offering, is performing so good it is still being updated regularly.

The update introduces a new gameplay mechanic with the Medals, that can be acquired simply by playing and showing to friends.

Medals can be obtained by meeting certain conditions during battles or missions and can be checked anytime to see players’ status in the game.

Medals have received a brand new section in the Poryphone that let users learn those already earned and how to earn all of those currently included in the title.

Players can choose three of their favorite Medals to show directly in the Friends List, and that has been thought especially for trainers to display their rarest achievements.

The patch also comes in with more minor game improvements and bug fixes that have not been detailed in the official changelog.

Pokémon Masters is regularly updated with more features and content like story chapters, despite not being in the news every day.

One of the spotlights of the title is a mechanic that rewards your team when you take care of syncing all of its components and not randomly throwing Pokémon into it.