Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has custom Rotom Phone cases for anyone who played the previous games

Scarlet and Violet are the latest in a long line of Pokémon releases — the ninth generation of mainline games, in fact. If you’ve played any of the four most recent entries, you’ll get a special bonus for carrying over your save.

First introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Rotom Phone is an all-in-one device that includes a Pokédex, online gameplay functions, and more. It’s a physical phone that floats beside the trainer, and it’s going to work the same way in Scarlet in Violet. As such, you’ll be able to customize it with different cases.

The Pokémon Company announced play record bonuses for the Rotom Phone, so if you have save data for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu, or Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee on your Switch, you’re in luck. You can get a Rotom Phone case “with a design inspired by the game the [save data is] from.” According to the announcement, “you can receive these Rotom Phone cases by talking to the woman in front of the stairs leading up to Mesagoza’s central plaza.​” This can apparently be done within a few minutes of starting the game. If you archived your save in the cloud, you can always download that before talking to the phone case woman.

Rotom Phone cases are another way you can customize your character in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As his become tradition in these games, you’ll be able to change your skin tone, hair style, and facial features, as well as your clothing and accessories. With all those options plus these new phone cases, players will have plenty of ways to play around in the game’s photo mode.

They won’t have to wait long to start snapping away. Scarlet and Violet’s release date is November 18. The ninth generation of Pokémon debuts on Nintendo Switch that Friday.