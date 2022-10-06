Does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a photo mode?

It’s become almost expected of most newer games to have some way to artfully compose and take screenshots. It certainly makes sense, considering the blood, sweat, and tears that go into game development these days to get those nice crisp visuals — who wouldn’t want to get a shot of their character posing majestically against the horizon?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s colorful world of Paldea certainly seems well-suited to an accompanying photo mode. Between the lush, Spain-inspired landscapes and the cutesy appeal of your team of Pokémon, it would seem beyond sensible for the developers to include one. Read on to find out if they have.

Is there a photo mode in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Thankfully, and to the great relief of the photography-enthused Pokémaniacs out there, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will indeed feature a photo mode. The Camera App will let players take photos of their Pokémon and the world around them in their travels. It even has a selfie mode so you can get a shot of your trainer’s personally customized face along with your favorite travel buddy. The controls seem fairly straightforward, allowing users to pick facial expressions, eye direction, and a selection of filters to boot. You might even be able to get a lovely vista of a picnic with your brand new Farigiraf if you’re lucky.

It’s not clear yet whether there will be additional limitations or rules on when you can whip out your Camera App. From the examples given it seems it’s only useable when outside of battle, but perhaps you’ll be able to capture your Pokémon’s dashing victories once Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch. Getting a shot of a Pokémon’s Terastallization would also no doubt be quite the sight, but we’ll have to wait and see.