Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have more than 170 TMs, leaks show

Images for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to get leaked online, with one of the latest images revealing the games will have at least 171 TMs. If you wish to go into the game as blind as possible, we recommend you not read any further.

TMs stands for Technical Machines and are how Pokémon learn new moves besides leveling up. TMs allow Pokémon to learn moves they may not have learned while leveling up. Each TM has a designated number and moves name. One of the Scarlet and Violet leaks shows that the move Tera Blast will be TM 171, revealing the games will have at least 171 TMs, but probably more. Tera Blast is a new normal-type attack introduced in Scarlet and Violet. The move has a base power of 80 and 100% accuracy.

The attack’s Power Point, or PP for short, is only 10. The number of PP for a move is the number of times you can use that move before you need to recover your Pokémon. Once you’ve run out of PP for a move, you can’t use that move again until you heal your Pokémon at a Poké Center or use a PP recovery item. When a Pokémon is in its Terastallized form, Terra Blast will change from a normal-type attack to whatever typing the Pokémon’s Tera Type. Tera Blast inflicts damage using either the normal attack stat or special attack stats, depending on whichever stat is higher for the user.

Tera blast move info pic.twitter.com/qutxciF1Pc — PearlEnthusiast (COVERING SV LEAKS) (@palkiaorigin) November 8, 2022

Terastallizing is the new gimmick for Scarlet and Violet. Using the new feature will transform your Pokémon into a giant crystallized version of itself and give it a stat boost. Some Pokémon’s Tera forms give them different typings. New leaks for the game include Lechonk’s evolved form, the new salt-based Pokémon, and Paldean Wooper’s evolved form, Clodsire. Like all leaks and rumors, it is best to take all these leaked images with a grain of salt. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.