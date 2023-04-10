Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s next seven-star Tera Raid features Typhlosion

The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet seven-star Tera Raid has been announced, and this one will feature Typhlosion. It will be the 18th Tera Raid event in the game and will be available for two weeks in April.

Similar to the previous seven-star raids, Typhlosion will have a distinct Tera type for these battles, and it will be Ghost-type. It’s an appropriate choice given that Typhlosion’s Galar form turns it into a Fire and Ghost-type transformation.

Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet come with a Mightiest Mark reward

Image via the Pokémon Company

All Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players can participate in these raids from April 14, 2023, to April 16, 2023, and then there will be a second weekend after that from April 21, 2023, to April 23, 2023. These raids will only appear for those who have reached the end of the game and have finished the Academy Ace Tournament.

It is important to note a player can only acquire one Typhlosion throughout this event in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. After a player completes a Tera Raid and catches one, that is the only Typhlosion they can get from the event, but the other rewards are still obtainable.

A shiny version won’t be available during the event, but players can go out of their way to breed the Typhlosion they catch to acquire a shiny one. This process will take some time to complete, but for any shiny collectors, it’s a worthwhile experience to add the shiny Typhlosion to their collection.

To prepare for the Tera Raids against Typhlosion, players are predicting that some of the better choices are going to be Roaring Moon, Houndoom, Tyranitar, Hydreigon, Greninja, Chi-Yu, and Grimmsnarl. Players will want to make sure that they enter the encounter with Pokémon that have access to a Dark Tera Type to be super effective against Typhlosion.

Players will want to bring their best teams to these limited-time seven-star raids to make sure they bring up a Typhlosion. These two raiding weekends conclude on April 16 and April 23, 2023.