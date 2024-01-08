Pokémon TV Ends Free Streaming With 2024 Shutdown

The Pokémon Company has announced that the Pokémon TV application service is shutting out later this year. The cancellation of this service was not shared in the official announcement, but fans hope for a replacement announcement in the future.

Previously, the Pokémon TV application was a location where fans could watch multiple seasons of the Pokémon animation, and it also had Pokémon World Championships clips fans could watch. It was one of the few streaming platforms available on the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon Company Ends Pokemon TV App

The Pokémon TV app is set to shut down starting on March 28, 2024, and starting today, fans will be unable to download the app on any online storefronts. For anyone who actively used it, uninstall it from your preferred platform as it will take up space after this point.

Many fans speculate that there could be an announcement for a new, refined Pokémon TV application coming out in the future. It would make sense given the huge popularity behind Pokémon Concierge, which has received wide acclaim with its time on Netflix.

The Pokémon Company has not provided any hints about this idea, but Pokémon Day will be taking place on February 27, 2024, giving the team a perfect opportunity to announce a new streaming platform for the widely popular animation series. We’re imagining several other large announcements will be happening on Pokémon Day, such as the next installment in the game series with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet releasing its epilogue in a few days.

Pokémon Day is one of the bigger days for the Pokémon community, outside of the day when a new mainline game comes out for everyone to enjoy. We’re looking forward to these announcements and seeing if The Pokémon Company has a new direction for its online streaming content beyond handing it over to larger platforms.

Although The Pokémon TV app has been discontinued, everyone who downloaded it before January 8, 2024, can still enjoy it until it ends on March 28, 2024. The Pokémon Company crafted a list of other online platforms where fans can enjoy a wide variety of content, including purchasing or renting specific seasons of the animation shows and movies. For now, we bid farewell to The Pokémon Company’s Pokémon TV application.