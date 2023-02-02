Popular N64 mod Smash Remix shakes things up by adding Marina Liteyears from Mischief Makers

Popular Super Smash Bros. N64 mod, Smash Remix, has expanded the game in a meaty 1.3 update that has added King Dedede from the Kirby series and, much more surprisingly, Marina Liteyears from Mischief Makers to its fighting roster. If you have a Smash 64 ROM available on your PC, you can download the latest version of the fan creation now and give these characters a try.

If you have never heard of Marina Liteyears before, you are likely not alone today because she has only appeared in one game. Mischief Makers was a 2D side-scrolling platformer on the Nintendo 64. It was developed by Treasure and published by Enix. While the game is generally considered to be good, it has largely gone forgotten over the years. Like in that game, Marina’s main style of attack is to grab things and shake them before throwing them. She can also catch projectiles in her bag and pull out various weapons. While she appears human, she is actually a robot bodyguard for a character named Professor Theo.

Alongside the Mischief Makers protagonist joining Smash Remix is King Dedede, specifically with his Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards fitting look. While most of his moves seem similar to how he plays in the Smash games he is present in, one change is that he can pull out and throw Waddle Dees, Waddle Doos, and Gordos.

Young Link also received an update that makes him much closer to his Majora’s Mask interpretation, where he is wielding the Razor Sword and that game’s version of the Mirror Shield. There is also a new costume for him that gives him pink hair, like in A Link to the Past. Outside of the big changes above, some new features were added to Smash Remix. The Pitfall item can trap opponents in the ground, CPUs can be turned up to level ten difficulty, and more Polygon forms for characters already on the roster have been added.

Smash Remix has been adding a lot of content to the original Super Smash Bros. game for a while now, and it pulling out a cult classic character like Marina should build excitement for many N64 fans for the future.