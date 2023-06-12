Pragmata Delayed Indefinitely In Latest Teaser Trailer

One of the biggest announcements made during the 2023 Capcom Showcase was a bad one, as it was revealed that Pragmata had been delayed indefinitely, with no release window given. It’s a testament to the lack of information that Capcom had for their big showcase that Pragmata’s delay is such a big deal, as the rest of the event was sparse regarding reveals.

Pragmata was initially announced during the PS5 reveal event in 2020, with a brief gameplay trailer that set up the premise of its story. Pragmata is a third-person action-adventure game where the protagonist must protect a young girl named Diana from androids. Diana might be a kid, but she demonstrates some supernatural/science fiction power, though its use is currently unclear.

Pragmata Was Delayed Again During The Capcom Showcase

Despite being announced in 2020 during the PS5 reveal event, Pragmata was delayed set to 2023. It seems that even that loose release window is off the cards, as the main thrust of the Pragmata trailer during the Capcom Showcase was that the game has been delayed indefinitely. The trailer is now available on the official Capcom USA YouTube channel, and it features an apology letter from the developers, who are working hard to make the game the best it can be.

The delay isn’t too surprising, considering that the Capcom Showcase was broadcast in June, and Pragmata still had the loose 2023 release window. It seemed increasingly unlikely that Pragmata would launch in 2023, especially after such a long period of silence regarding the game, and the fact that it was already delayed before meant that another seemed inevitable.

It’s more surprising that Capcom didn’t settle on a 2024 release window. A good chunk of Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase was made up of games that aren’t coming out until 2024, so Capcom could easily have slipped it in and delayed it again if necessary. The fact that 2024 wasn’t even mentioned suggests that Pragmata could be a long way off.

Luckily for Capcom, the company has had a stacked year so far, with Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 launching to near-universal acclaim and games like Exoprimal and Monster Hunter Now still to come. There’s no rush to get Pragmata out the door, and the developers should take as much time as they need to make an incredible game that can live up to the awesome Pragmata trailers that have been released so far.