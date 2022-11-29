Princess Peach and Donkey Kong make their debut in a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released, and with it comes our first look at Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and a slew of other additions that fans will recognize.

The new trailer released by Nintendo gives us our first proper look at illuminations take on the famous franchise, as Mario sets off on an adventure alongside Princess Peach and Toad, seemingly taking them across the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond. We were also treated to tons of references and callbacks from Mario’s long history, including plenty of visuals inspired by the games, with Mario tackling a classic obstacle course reminiscent of his first adventures.

We also see that this version of Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, won’t be a damsel-in-distress and looks just as capable, if not more than Mario this time around. They also worked in Rainbow Road and karting right at the end, all topped off with the classic jump sound effect and Mario’s signature “Wahoo” for good measure. You can watch the trailer below to feel all the nostalgia yourself.

We also get our first chance to hear Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Charlie Day as Luigi, and a better look at Chris Pratts take on the mustached hero, which sounded better than expected.

This will be Nintendo’s first movie release since 1993’s Super Mario Bros. and will be released in partnership with Illumination, the studio behind the Minions and Despicable Me movie franchises. The movie is being co-produced by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario. Fans won’t need to wait too long to see the whole movie, as it is slated to release in April 2023, and hopefully, with its success, we could see more from Mario and other Nintendo properties make their way to the big screen.