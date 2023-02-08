Professor Layton returns with Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Professor Layton fans from all over rejoiced when a new game for the series got announced during Nintendo’s February 2022 Direct. The new game is called Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, and it will launch on the Nintendo Switch on an unannounced date. The New World of Steam will be the first Professor Layton game since 2017’s Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy and the first Layton game starring the original Professor Layton since 2013’s The Azran Legacy.

Not much is known about The New World of Steam, as only a brief teaser was shown during the Nintendo Direct. The teaser shows the glorious return of Professor Layton, who is standing in the middle of the street in a strange new city. The settings for Layton games were always vague, but it was generally accepted the games took place in a world similar to 1960s Great Britain. The city Layton finds himself in The New World of Steam is more steampunk-inspired and includes steam-powered vehicles and large gears.

Professor Hershel Layton has made sporadic appearances in the Layton series since Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy. His daughter, Katrielle Layton, took over as the main protagonist in the last entry in the series, Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Katrielle Layton soon starred in an anime adaptation of the Millionaires’ Conspiracy in 2018, which also featured her father in a supporting role. The New World of Steam will be the first new game in the series to star Hershel Layton in over ten years.

The Professor Layton franchise is a series of puzzle games focusing on the exploits of a world-famous detective and their charming sidekick. The games are praised for their wholesome presentation and cutesy animated art style. Other new games announced during the Nintendo Direct are Metroid Prime Remastered, Pikmin 4, and DLC for Fire Emblem Engage.