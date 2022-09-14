Project Eve is now Stellar Blade, re-announced at the State of Play

Sony’s September 2022 State of Play re-announced Shift Up’s Project Eve game nearly a year after the game initially announced. Project Eve is now renamed Stellar Blade, with a new trailer released to go along with its new name. The trailer shows off more of the title’s jaw-dropping graphics and fast-paced action. Project Eve was originally going to launch on the Xbox and PC alongside the PlayStation, but that is no longer the case. Stellar Blade will now be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The game has a release window of 2023.

Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game inspired by other PlayStation titles like Nier: Automata. Stellar Blade stars Eve, a space traveler who travels to an extinct Earth with her comrades. On Earth, they find a survivor named Adam in the last surviving city, Xion. In Xion, Eve meets the town Orcal and is told countless stories that will help her save the Earth. Xion is filled with other survivors, many of whom Eve can develop close relationships with and help rebuild the city. Bosses will be a major aspect of the game, forcing players to time their attacks more precisely and learn the best strategy to avoid getting damaged.

More info about the game went dead silent after the announcement trailer in September 2021. The game is being developed by Korean studio Shift Up, a newer company helmed by Hyung-Tae Kim. Hyung-Tae Kim is a game developer most well-known as the character designer for the Magna Carta Series and the MMORPG Blade & Souls.

Stellar Blade isn’t the only game announced during Sony’s State of Play. The event also showcased the first officially announcement for Tekken 8, releasing a new trailer that showed gameplay footage of Kazuya and Jin. Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition was also announced for the PS VR2 during the State of Play.