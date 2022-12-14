Prominent Genshin Impact leaker Ubatcha releases statement after HoYoverse sues Discord

A couple of weeks ago, Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse and publisher Cognosphere targeted one of the game’s most influential leakers, Ubatcha. Cognosphere sued Discord to uncover the identity of Ubatcha, active in the popular Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server. However, it appears that Ubatcha is safe for now, as the leaker confirmed on a Twitter thread today in a statement to his followers and curious watchers.

In the thread, Ubatcha stated that he has not “been directly contacted by HoYoverse,” and also expressed confusion as to why he was targeted despite the leaking community being large, presuming this was due to his high follower count. Ubatcha stated they only received one notice, which was a warning in Discord sent in August. Rather than having to remove content, Ubatcha was only told to “not share any content.” Supposedly, the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor server did not receive any notices. The thread continues, where Ubatcha confirmed removing all content they posted to comply with Discord and in an act of safety.

Statement



I haven't been directly contacted by Hoyoverse. I don't know why it escalated to this for just the "ubatcha" account despite how many people are involved in the community but it seems they decided to just go after the account with the biggest follow count. [1/5] — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) December 13, 2022

Ubatcha wrapped up by stating his role in the leaking community is finished. It appears leaks won’t be coming from Ubatcha anymore, but leaks are still live and well, especially with Version 3.4 in beta right now. Leaks are coming out left and right for the new character Alhaitham and other content coming to the game.

It’s unknown if HoYoverse will take any further action against Ubatcha. While Ubatcha was a monolith in the leaking community, taking Ubatcha down likely won’t stop the flow of leaks coming to the game. Leaking will require further action from HoYoverse and the game itself. In many cases, such as Ubatcha, leakers are just the messenger. They say don’t shoot the messenger, especially when something else is afoot.