PSA: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has Begun to Leak

For many, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games to release this year, and those who want to enjoy the game fresh and expereince its story may want to take care over the next few weeks while on social media, as the game has begun to leak online, giving away potential spoilers for the upcoming superhero title.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Release Date, Preorders & Trailers

Trophies and Start Screens Are Beginning to Pop up Online

Image via Insomniac Games

The trophy list is one of the first pop up over on TrueTrophies, which lists all the available trophies that players can earn in the game, and some give spoilers or hints about certain plot points, gameplay, or character moments. Meanwhile, some X users have been posting images and videos of the game’s start menu, which changes depending on the story and, once again, could give away multiple story elements.

Insomniac Games has acknowledged the leaks and issued a warning to its fans, saying that they have “worked hard to craft a story PACKED with surprises,” and warns fans to be careful leading up to the game’s release next month.

Hey Web-Heads! As we approach launch, #SpiderMan2PS5 spoilers may start to appear online…



We worked hard to craft a story PACKED with surprises, so tread carefully and be mindful of posting spoilers. Let's #BeGreaterTogether: please keep the adventure fresh for everyone! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/sYffnzl0J3 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2023

Naturally, we haven’t included links or any details about the leaks since we don’t want to spoil anything for you or ourselves, but if for whatever reason you are curious, they are out there to find; otherwise, be nice and don’t ruin the surprises and game for those who want to wait for its release.

In more positive news, the developers recently shared details on the game’s accessibility features that are coming to the game, with more options for every kind of player to enjoy the game, including those who plan to use the PlayStation Access controller.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Players Will Be Able to Ride Coney Island Amusements

Fans won’t need to hold out for too long before they can enjoy the game and stop worrying about spoilers, as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20 for the PlayStation 5.