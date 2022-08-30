PUBG Mobile crossing over with Dragon Ball in 2023

Fortnite will not be the only live-service game Dragon Ball will be crossing over. The PUBG Mobile social media accounts have shared a tantalizing new image showing its next major crossover will be with the Dragon Ball franchise. No other information has been revealed besides the promo image, and the cross-over will be “Coming Soon” in 2023.

PUBG Mobile is not unfamiliar with crossing over with different anime and manga properties. In February 2022, PUBG had a promotional event with the hit manga/anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. The Jujutsu Kaisen tie-in included new skins as Cosplay sets and exclusive items that players can collect in matches to receive exclusive stuff. We expect PUBG Mobile will do the same thing with the upcoming Dragon Ball tie-in. We predict there will be Cosplay Sets based on the major characters from the franchise, including Goku and Vegeta. The Jujutsu Kaisen tie-in had players collect curse items, so we also predict that PUBG Mobile will incorporate collectible Dragon Balls for players to gather, just like in the Fortnite crossover.

PUBG MOBILE x DRAGON BALL

Coming soon in 2023 pic.twitter.com/FRNxYOo0ym — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 30, 2022

Dragon Ball has had a huge presence in pop culture in 2022. Not only did the franchise cross over with Fortnite in a very popular event, but the series also recently released its first 3D animated film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The motion picture was released on August 19 and has proven a massive hit at the box office. It’s currently the fifth highest-grossing anime film at the US box office and has out gross several Hollywood-produced movies.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game that was released on mobiles in 2018; it recently celebrated its fourth anniversary with a colorful update in March that included gifts and new aesthetics. PUBG Mobile continues to get updated while continuing to have server problems that prevent players from trying out the game. Head over to our How to check PUBG server status article if you’re having trouble getting into PUBG Mobile.