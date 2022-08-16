How to get all seven Dragon Balls in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event

The Fortnite and Dragon crossover has finally gone live with it bringing new skins, powers, and characters to the battle royale map. An assortment of items some players may be searching endlessly for with no results are the sacred Dragon Balls. The game does make brief mention of them in the in-game menus, though they aren’t as rare as they may appear. Here’s how to get all seven Dragon Balls and what they can do for you in Fortnite.

Where to find Dragon Balls in Fortnite

Despite the game tasking players to “collect all seven Dragon Balls,” they cannot actually be discovered within the map. Instead, they function more like a currency that is given out once you have completed three challenges within a single set of Dragon Ball Power Unleashed quests. For instance, as shown below, a Dragon Ball will rewarded once you’ve finished a trio of Sparring Practice quests. Thus, you will have to complete at least three challenges in each of the seven sets to obtain all of the Dragon Balls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, new sets of Power Unleashed quests are still releasing each day until August 21, so it not quite yet possible to obtain all seven. However, after this date comes, those who collect each Dragon Ball will be gifted the Epic-rarity Shenron Glider. If this seems like too much of an ask, it is also said the Glider will be in the Item Shop at a later date.

No matter, there are still plenty of other cosmetics to unlock during the crossover event. Players can take on Power Unleashed challenges, such as watching an episode of Dragon Ball Super and opening Capsule Corp Capsules, to raise their Power Level and earn the questline’s 12 other rewards.