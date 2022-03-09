PUBG Mobile is getting a Warframe crossover

PUBG Mobile is no stranger to crossovers. We’ve already seen Netflix’s Squid Game get its own game mode, and Jujutsu Kaisen skins are also available in the mobile battle royale title. Next up on the collaboration list is Digital Extremes’ ever-popular free-to-play title Warframe.

That’s about all we know right now. The announcement tweet from the PUBG Mobile account gives us zero information about what this crossover content will include — just that it’s coming. “Stay tuned for the in-game collaboration content,” the accompanying text reads. Curiously, the attached art, featuring a PUBG contender starting down one of the titular Warframes, says “Starfall, start the journey again.” In Warframe, Starfall is an attack used by an enemy called the Eidolon Teralyst. Perhaps these beasts will make an appearance on PUBG Mobile’s maps?

PUBG Mobile players also have the game’s 1.9 update to look forward to. Coming Friday, March 18, the 700 MB update will add a new Royale Assault Arena mode, plus revamps for Cheer Park and Metro Royale Reunion modes. Mobile’s big brother PUBG: Battlegrounds is also receiving updates, and the most recent one adds a new Tactical Pack. The oversized backpack allows players to store stacks of weapons, attachments, and even certain vehicles, potentially shaking up the game’s meta with new strategies.