Quantic Dream reportedly working on a game called Star Wars Eclipse

It’s no surprise that more Star Wars games are on the way, but reports about Detroit: Become Human / Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream making one have raised a few eyebrows. Now we might have learned what it’s called.

Jeff Grubb, video game insider and host of Giant Bomb’s GrubbSnax show, claimed on the most recent episode that Quantic Dream’s new game is called Star Wars Eclipse. It’s reportedly set during the High Republic era, putting it close to other games like Republic Commando and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy on the Star Wars timeline. Furthermore, Grubb states the game could “show up somewhere soon.”

The Game Awards could be the place for the reveal – that show will happen on Thursday, December 9. Host Geoff Keighley says “40 to 50” games are scheduled to appear, and Eclipse could certainly be one of them. If it doesn’t happen then, there’s a potential Star Wars game reveal happening just a few days later, on December 14.

In any case, there’s plenty of Star Wars stuff on the way. Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games are collaborating on a game, and that Knights of the Old Republic remake is also in the works. Neither one of those has a release date at this point.