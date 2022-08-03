Raid battles return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via Tera Raids

A wealth of new information about the new generation of Pokemon games, Scarlet and Violet, was revealed today in a much-anticipated Pokemon Presents video presentation. Among the nuggets of information dropped were the name of the region players will be exploring, how story progression works in the new Pokemon games, and the new mechanic of Tera Types and Terastillization.

One of the additional new tidbits with the reveal of Tera Types is the introduction of Tera Raid battles. In Tera Raids, players can face off against a powerful Tera Pokemon with up to three other trainers. It’s not likely to be a walk in the park, but the Tera Raid function allows players to attack and heal at their own pace rather than needing to wait for your allies in the games’ traditional turn-based mode of play. Best the Tera Pokemon in a Tera Raid and you’ll get the opportunity to catch it for yourself, potentially netting a ‘mon with an unusual Tera Type for your own use.

This of course isn’t the first time raid mechanics have shown up in a Pokemon game, though. Pokemon Go introduced Raid Battles in 2017, while 2019’s Pokemon Sword and Shield included Max Raid Battles. This latter example, which saw four trainers work together to bring down a permanently Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon, appears to be the inspiration for Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raids. No doubt any further similarities or differences between the two battle types will be revealed as the release date for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gets nearer.