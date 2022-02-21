Rainbow Six Siege 2022 roadmap revealed, includes Operators from four more nations

This year is lucky number for seven for Rainbow Six Siege, and 2022 will bring four more seasons of new content to the competitive shooter. Now that the roadmap has been revealed, we know what those seasons contain.

Announced on the Siege website (and pictured below), the roadmap teases what are sure to be welcome additions. Seasonal content, new major features, events, player protection, and console improvements are all listed by category. Year 7 will also include some ongoing improvements.

Image via Ubisoft

Most of Season 1 is already known thanks to the Operation Demon Veil reveal. A permanent Team Deathmatch, Attacker repicks, a new map, and a match replay feature are coming first. Season 2 is adding another new map and a shooting range, and it will introduce a reputation system, which will first sanction those who engage in friendly fire. Season 3 brings a third new map and a revamp of ranked mode, along with phase two of the reputation system. Season 4 will add long-awaited cross-play and cross-progression as well as a permanent Arcade Mode, while adding reward incentives to the reputation system. Throughout Seasons 2, 3, and 4, Ubisoft will also be working on new options like aim control, input presets, and FOV settings.

As you’d expect, each season will introduce a new Operator. Demon Veil’s Defender Azami, who hails from Japan, is up first. The proceeding Operators will represent Belgium, Singapore, and Colombia.