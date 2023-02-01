Redfall will require you to be online at all times, but Xbox Gold won’t be needed to play at least one of its modes

Hot off its presentation at Xbox’s Developer Direct, Redfall has now given players a deeper understanding as to how it will function as both a co-op and single-player. According to its publisher, the open-world vampire-hunting game may be best suited for those with strong internet connections, even if players only plan on playing alone. However, this should not scare those currently without an Xbox Gold subscription.

Within a new FAQ page posted on publisher Bethesda’s website, it is revealed that “a persistent online connection is required for single-player and co-op” in Redfall, essentially meaning those wondering around its small Massachusetts island must constantly be online. Thankfully, the page noted it won’t be entirely barring non-Xbox Gold subscribers from playing the shooter, revealing single-player is accessible without the membership.

While the page also reiterates Redfall having multiple editions, it does give fans a slight, extra hint as to what to anticipate from its Hero Pass. The future DLC it lends is not only said to deliver two new playable characters, but it is now confirmed both will debut with “new skills and unique gameplay.” Aside from these, players will see a total of four diverse characters at launch, each having their own special abilities and upgradeable skill trees.

In its Developer Direct showcase last week, fans were given previews of these skill trees and looks into what many do. For instance, it is shown that the telekinetic Layla Ellison can be upgraded to lift teammates for mid-air attacks and absorb incoming bullets with a magical umbrella. Players should not expect to wait to look to see additional attacks in action, as Redfall is slated to release on May 2 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.