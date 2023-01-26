Redfall pre-order guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

With Redfall’s release date coming up closer by the day, it is time to look into what potential content and rewards you can get for purchasing the game early. If you are convinced that you are going to buy into the game, it is a good idea to know all of your options before that May 2 date arrives. Here are all of the pre-order options and editions for Redfall.

All Redfall pre-order editions

There are two editions of Redfall that will be available for players to choose between. The standard edition of the game will cost $69.99 but will also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox and PC for no extra cost. If you buy the game before the release date or play on Game Pass, you will also receive the Vampire Hunter pack. This pack comes with the Grim Tide shotgun, a stake weapon attachment, and the Polar Vortex skin that can be put on multiple weapons. We do not know the exact stats of the Grim Tide shotgun as of this writing, but it does gain extra damage after defeating an enemy for eight seconds.

Image via Arkane Austin

You can buy the Bite Back Edition upgrade if you want a little more. This costs $29.99 (or $26.99 for Game Pass subscribers) on its own if you want to upgrade later or $99.99 if you buy the game and the Bite Back Edition together. This add-on pack includes the Throwback Outfit Pack. These cosmetics give each of the four starting playable characters outfits themed on their past personal lives. You also gain the Redfall Hero Pass, which will give you instant access to two upcoming playable characters in the future when they are released. We don’t know the specifics of these new characters yet, but you can see their silhouettes in the image below.

Image via Arkane Austin

Finally, the Bite Back Edition also gives you the Laser beam skin for multiple weapons and the Tactical Knife Stake weapon skin.