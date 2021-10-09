Region coded copies of Far Cry 6 cause problems for UK customers

While most people that purchased Far Cry 6 have done so without a hassle, some UK customers have reported issues getting into Yara. Twitter user sjpearson85 posted a video on Twitter showcasing his PlayStation 4 copy of Far Cry 6 which was pre-ordered from a UK store, though he didn’t specify which retailer.

The PS5 recognizes the PS4 disc, but provides no option to upgrade to the PS5 version. However, when sjpearson switched to a Russian PSN account, the game page showed the PS5 upgrade as an available option.

HERE IS WHY YOU CANNOT GET YOUR FAR CRY 6 UPGRADE FOR PS5. @Ubisoft sent out region encoded discs to other regions. *AGAIN* because apparently they didn’t learn from the last time this happened.#FarCry6 #Ubisoft #UbisoftSupport pic.twitter.com/5gfd9XysQd — Stuart Pearson (@sjpearson85) October 7, 2021

He isn’t the only person experiencing this. Multiple users have posted on the Ubisoft Player Support page, reporting the same issue. While UK customers appear to be the most common, one user in the Ubisoft support thread claimed they’re from Germany while another said they’re in Slovenia, indicating the issue could be far more wide-reaching than people think.

Ubisoft Support representatives have responded within the thread with the standard response for an upgrade path, telling them to click on the disc symbol to the left of the game page. The issue is that these users don’t have the option to click on the symbol. One user in the thread also reported that their redeemed pre-order bonuses don’t appear in-game, suggesting they’re also locked to a Russian PlayStation account.