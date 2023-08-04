Remnant 2 first major patch addresses the most glaring bugs and glitches, tweaks progression slightly, and implements some quality of life changes. While developer Gunfire Games says there’s still a way to go, this is its start at addressing every piece of player feedback it’s had.

The update is available for all players to download right now, so fans should prepare to play something else or relax a little before diving back into the game. Below, we’ve broken down the Remnant 2 08.04.23 patch notes so everyone can quickly see the changes that affect them the most.

All Remnant 2 08.04.23 Patch Notes

The Remnant 2 08.04.23 Patch Notes were posted by developer Gunfire Games and affect most of the systems in the game. We’ve broken all the changes down below into sections so they’re easier to digest. If players don’t see something they feel should be addressed, they should bear in mind this is the first of many patches the developer plans to release.

Performance & Crashes

Gunfire Games has made many initial optimizations to improve overall performance. This includes addressing multiple reported crash bugs and issuing updates to improve hitching and other potential causes of crashes.

The most interesting note here is that high-detail shadows have been moved to a new option and can be enabled in that settings menu on PC. It seems as though these were causing havoc for PC players.

Quality of Life

Gunfire Games explains that it’s still working on a lot of things in the background such as Traits and the long-term character grind process. However, this initial patch should allow those that want to experiment to do so a little more freely. From now on, it should be easier to respec and earn Scrap as a result. These are solutions that should help ease tension in the short term while the developer works on its vision for character progression more thoroughly.

Trait cap increased by +5.

Once players have reached the Trait Point cap, the Tome of Knowledge will grant Scrap and EXP instead.

There is now no longer a Trait requirement for equipping a second Archetype. Players can now slot the second Archetype as soon as they get it or convert another Engram at Wally.

Removed the cost to convert a Mysterious Item into an Engram from 1000 Scrap to 0 Scrap.

Lumenite cost for converting a Mysterious Item into an Engram has been reduced from 10 Lumenite to 5 Lumenite.

Breakables now award slightly more Scrap.

Regular and Rare chests now award slightly more Scrap.

Killing Aberrations awards slightly more Scrap.

The cost of Bloodroot has been reduced.

Balance Changes

The following balance changes have been made in an effort to address issues with Archetypes, weapons, enemies, and multiplayer.

Archetypes

All the Archetype changes in Remnant 2 Update 04.08.23 are as follows.

Explorer Archetype

Duration of Explorer’s Scavenger Buff per pickup has been increased from 15 seconds to 20 seconds.

Duration of Explorer’s Gold Digger Buff per pickup has been increased from 15 seconds to 20 seconds.

Duration of Explorer’s Gold Digger Healing Fountain from 1.5HP to 2 HP per second.

Archon Archetype

The Archon Archetype’s fixes are a response to a bug fix that provided a ridiculous amount of damage output to players running Havoc Form Lightning Hands. Other changes have been implemented to compensate for that adjustment.

Archon’s Havoc Form Lightning Hands damage increased from 28 to 56.

Archon’s Havoc Form Blink damage increased from 100 to 150.

Archon’s Havoc Form cooldown from 120 seconds to 90 seconds.

Challenger Archetype

challenger’s Close Quarters perk damage falloff has been adjusted. Now, Challenger will always maintain a 10% damage bonus to all damage dealt at maximum range.

Handler Archetype

Handler’s Pack Hunter range increased from 25 meters to 40 meters.

The Base Max Health of the Handler’s Very Good Boy Companion has been increased.

Summoner Archetype

The Base Max Health of Sumoner’s Flyer and Hollow Variants has been increased.

Weapons

The following are all the changes made to weapons in Remnant 2’s 04.08.23 update. A few weapons had been pulling ahead in the meta and the developer wanted to address this early so all weapons get a look in.

Aphelion scaling has been switched from Standard scaling to Boss/Special Damage scaling.

The Fire Damage for Shatterstar (Savior Mod) has been increased.

Nightfall’s Fire Rate has been reduced in the Standard and Dreadwalker Fire modes.

Enigma’s Overload Application Area of Effect Burst Damage has been reduced from 40 to 30.

Enigma’s Primary Fire Subsequent Tether Damage has been reduced from 75% to 65%.

Enigma’s Magazine Capacity has been reduced from 30 to 25.

Enigma’s Total Reserve Capacity has been increased from 120 to 125.

Enemies

The Nightweaver’s grab attacks, Wall and Lunge, have had their damage reduced.

Magister Dullain’s tongue hitbox has been adjusted so that it now better matcvhes the visaul results and representation players see.

Multiplayer

Incoming damage in multiplayer has been reduced per player by 25% to 15%, meaning enemies don’t scale quite as high with a full group.

Bug Fixes

Gunfire Games has addressed many bug fixes in this patch, but it admits there’s still more to do. This breakdown consists of every bug fix implemented so far.

Progression & Rewards

Multiple crash bugs and instability reports have been addressed with bug fixes.

An issue that prevented players from completing the tutorial due to a crash after interacting with Ford has been fixed.

The infiite loading screen some players were hit with when selecting the option to “Skip Tutorial” on the character creation screen has been fixed.

An issue caused by the Plasma Cutter preventing the final boss from transitioning to its second phase has been fixed.

The Tal’Ratha boss fight lockout caused by quuitting the game during the dialogue cutscene has been fixed.

An issue causing the Astropath boss fight to fail to start if the game was exited during dialogue cutscenes has been fixed.

The issue causing Trait Points to become negative has been fixed. All negative Trait Points have now been flipped so they’re positive again, which also fixes the issue with the secondary Archetype being locked out.

The issue causing players not recieving achivements from multiplayer progression as been fixed. This won’t cause ones that should have been earned to pop retroactively. Instead, the retroactive rewarding of those achievements will come in a future patch. Even so, some of these will not be possible to retroactively award, so players will need to earn them from scratch.

Any players that have completed Oracle’s quilt will be awarded the Half Quilt and Full Quilt awards if they hadn’t earned it beforehand.

An issue stopping weapons from being unlocked after a completion of a Hardcore playthroguh has now been fixed. All Hardcorew rewards must be re-earned because they cannot be retroactively awarded.

Players who didn’t get all of the rewards for listening to all of Mudtooth’s stories can visit Mudtooth to claim them. any players that didn’t get the Iron Cylinder (Gunslinger’s Engram) from listening to all of Mudooth’s stories will find it in his store.

An issue stopping the Explore and Archon armor from appearing in the store has been fixed. However, first players need to convert the required Mysterious Item into an Engram with Wally.

An issue stopping Mudooth’s Elixir from appearing in his store has been fixed. First, players will need to complete the game and unlock Explorer (Golden Compass) with Wally.

An issue that caused Clementine to stand in random locations in Ward 13 after the cutscene in blackened Citadel has been fixed.

A fix for the issue preventing co-op players spectating the cutscene when players meet the Flautist for the first time from getting the achievement has been fixed.

An issue stopping the Revivalist Trait from being awarded has been fixed. It will now be awarded when players have revived other players 15 times.

Archetypes

An issue with Archon’s Havoc Form Lightning Hands has now been fixed. Casting speed now properly ramps up instad of being infinite.

An issue affecting Hunter’s Focus causing it to not grant the proper Weakspot Damage Bonus has been fixed.

An issue causing Hunter’s Shroud to grant multiplicative damage bonuses has been fixed.

An issue that caused the S.H.A.R.K. Invader Perk to not apply its damage bonuses has been fixed.

An issue preventing the Gunslinger’s Bulletstorm Sound not to terminate has been fixed.

A bug that prevented the Male Engineer to ignore falling transition when Overclocking has been fixed.

Gear & Items

VFX alignment for Hellfire and Nebula primaries has been fixed.

An issue that caused the Plasma Cutter to deal the wrong damage type to certain enemies has been fixed.

An issue casuing the Shieldbreaker Mutator to grant an incorrect amount of shield has been fixed.

The Nightfall Mod visual effect now terminates correctly.

An issue that allowed Dreamcatcher to trigger Dreamwave before it was properly earned ahas been fixed.

An issue that allowed Crystal Heart to stack with itself has been fixed.

An issue that caused Ring of Flawless Beauty to grant an incorrect Weakspot Damage Bonus has been fixed.

An issue causing Anastasija’s Inspiration to create infinite damage stacking on Summoner’s Minion has been fixed.

An issue casuing improper scaling on some bosses and special melee weapons has been fixed.

An issue with Godsplitter not triggering the “Was this supposed to happen?” achievement has been fixed.

An issue allowing Severed Hand to be spawned repeatedly has been fixed.

Enemies

An issue causing players to become stuck due to the Primogenitor health bar tracking incorrectly has been fixed.

An issue casuing Root Knitgh’s puddle projectile to deal damage on hit has been fixed.

An issue casuing Nightweaver projectiles to home. inon players incorrectly has been fixed.

After the player dies, the E.D. Alpha (Aberration) in Tower of the Unseen will now respawn in the aberration room area.

An issue with Block Ruin (Labyrinth Enemy) sound effects has been fixed.

The cheese spot under the stairs for Gwendil: The Unburnt has been fixed. Players can no longer use it.

The issue causing Many Faces (Corruptor World Boss Golem) to fall off The Great Bole if killed while jumping has been fixed.

Miscellaneous Fixes