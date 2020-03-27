Resident Evil 3 gets new story trailer, Jill Valentine coming to Resistance

Capcom has released a brand new Resident Evil 3 story trailer, providing further details about what’s happening in Raccoon City when players reach the game on April 3, 2020.

The trailer allows players to have a more in-depth look into the story and learn more about protagonist Jill Valentine, a S.T.A.R.S. special unit agent reaching the city amid a zombie outbreak.

We’ll drop the trailer here, but please be advised that it contains several story beats that might be considered spoilers, so if you want to get through the game without knowing anything about the plot, make sure you don’t watch it.

We also had the series recapped in a special video, in case you’d want to have more particulars about what has happened in the franchise up until Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil 3: Jill Valentine Trailer Jill Valentine’s escape from Raccoon City is fraught with danger, but she still has some dependable allies to rely on… as well as some enemies to watch out f…

The trailer also serves as the occasion for Capcom to share that Jill Valentine is coming to Resident Evil Resistance “in a future title update.”

While we don’t have the exact timing for the release of the character, the Japanese developer has confirmed it is working on getting her in the 4v1 multiplayer mode shortly.

A Resident Evil Resistance closed beta is now undergoing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and will be available until April 3. Resident Evil fans should also be aware of possible delays in the shipment of physical copies due to COVID-19.