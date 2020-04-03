Resident Evil 3 launch trailer reveals Jill Valentine is coming to Resistance on April 17

Resident Evil 3 is releasing today for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is also coming with multiplayer mode Resistance. The 4v1 mode will be introducing Jill Valentine as a playable character on April 17, Capcom has confirmed.

The character can be seen briefly in action in the Resident Evil 3 launch trailer, which has just been shared by the Japanese developer.

Resident Evil 3 – Launch Trailer Reach for the S.T.A.R.S. Resident Evil 3 is out now on PS4, XB1, and PC, with Resident Evil Resistance included! Join Jill Valentine on her last escape from …

Valentine, a single-player campaign’s protagonist, will be added through a free update coming shortly.

More content is on its way, Capcom adds, even though it’s not clear whether that’ll be destined to Resistance alone or story fans might get their hands on more soon.

Resident Evil Resistance is an online asymmetrical four-versus-one multiplayer game, where a group of four Survivors must strategically work together to escape diabolical experiments conducted by a vicious Mastermind before time runs out.

Six survivors are available at launch, with the list growing regularly, the Osaka developer revealed.

Resident Evil 3 is quite a departure from the original game, as it features a more open environment, a different look for Jill, and has cut several features and gameplay sections.