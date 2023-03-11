Resident Evil 4 Remake footage is leaking online, so don’t let spoilers infect you

Resident Evil 4 Remake is so close to release now that fans cannot control their excitement. With the drop of the Chainsaw Demo, players can now have a little taste of what is coming, but some gamers are already getting the full meal. Footage of Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay and story beats are starting to pop up online, so take care if you wish to avoid spoilers going into this reimagining.

Two users on TikTok have started uploading footage to the social media platform featuring prominent scenes from the game. User eternalchamp86 has shown off a few cutscenes as well as a small portion of the Bitores Mendez boss fight. It is clear that the game is staying extremely faithful to the original story, though this scene especially has some added cult flavor to really hammer it home.

Another user by the handle dylan.alonso1 has a few more videos with some commentary, including one snippet of Leon’s first encounter with the Merchant. What is here is absolutely spellbinding to see reimagined in such high graphical fidelity almost 20 years later. Spoilers are abound in both pages, however, so this is definitely a look at your own discretion situation.

Players have been a little concerned that Resident Evil 4 Remake would cut a lot of content or not stay faithful to the source material, but the good news from these leaks and the Chainsaw Demo is that Capcom seems to be going all in on making sure that this reimaging is just the original game updated with modern standards.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launches in just a few weeks on May 24 for both consoles and PC. If you are still on the fence about it, be sure to check out the Chainsaw Demo to get a preview of what to expect. Fans seem to love the experience so far, though it will still be a small wait before we know the real verdict.