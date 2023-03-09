Capcom shadowdrops the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo today

It’s time to step back into the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, as Capcom has shadow-dropped a demo for Resident Evil 4 Remake, giving everyone a chance to try out the game ahead of its launch. This playable section is known as the Chainsaw Demo, and it’s set during the game’s opening segment.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo was announced during a Capcom Spotlight event, where it closed out the show. The Chainsaw Demo is available to download today on PS4, PS5, Steam, and Xbox Series X/S, with a trailer showing off its incredibly gory content via the official Resident Evil YouTube channel. This includes footage of Leon fighting through the village, holding off enemies with gunfire, and almost being beheaded by a chainsaw.

With the release date of Resident Evil 4 Remake fast approaching, it makes sense that Capcom would want to give fans a taste ahead of the game’s launch. They will also have as much time to play the trial version as they please, as Capcom has confirmed that, unlike previous Resident Evil demos, the Chainsaw Demo will have no time limit and can be played repeatedly. The pre-orders for Resident Evil 4 Remake and its various editions are also open, so those who have been wowed by seeing the blisteringly gorgeous new character model for Leon can ensure they’ll have the game ready to download on day one.

Unfortunately for Capcom, Twitch ads spoiled the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo announcement a few hours before the presentation, so it didn’t come as a complete surprise. Still, it’s a fantastic freebie for fans who are excited about the game, as it was a great way to close out what was overwise a boring show. Especially as Resident Evil 4 Remake is going to be one of the biggest titles of 2023, and fans have been chomping at the bit to return to the world of survival horror.