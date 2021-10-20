Resident Evil 4 VR cuts Mercenaries mode, suggestive content around Ashley, and more

Resident Evil 4 is a favorite of many horror game fans, and Oculus Quest 2 owners can soon give it a go in virutal reality. However, VR players will be missing out on a few experiences, as some content has been cut from this new version.

The most notable cuts are its bonus modes. Finishing a standard version of Resident Evil 4 unlocks The Mercenaries, Separate Ways, and Assignment: Ada. The Mercenaries is a time-attack mode in which you must kill the most enemies in the time limit for a high score – it was featured in multiple Resident Evil games after 4. Separate Ways and Assignment: Ada both see you playing as Ada Wong, showing her side of the story during Resident Evil 4, although the latter is not considered canon. These are notable modes to exclude, and while a spokesperson told IGN they were indeed cut from the game, no reason for their omission was given.

IGN also noted cut content from the main Resident Evil 4 adventure. In this case, some suggestive dialogue about the President’s daughter Ashley Graham was removed, as well as the ability to see up her skirt during certain moments in the game. Unlike the additional game modes, these things won’t be missed.

Resident Evil 4 VR releases very soon – it arrives exclusively on Oculus Quest 2 on October 21. It’s not the only new version of the game we’re getting, either. A full Resident Evil 4 remake is also in the works, and although it changed lead developers at the start of the year, the project still has creator Shinji Mikami’s blessing.