Resident Evil Village breaks franchise records on Steam and Twitch

The numbers are out for Resident Evil Village, and the game is already a huge hit among Steam players and Twitch audiences. According to SteamDB, Village reached a peak concurrent player count of over 100,000 (currently, that count is 105,401), which is by far the biggest PC launch for any game in the franchise. For comparison’s sake, Resident Evil 7 reached 20,449 concurrent players, the Resident Evil 2 remake hit 74,227, and the Resident Evil 3 remake peaked at 60,293 players.

On the Twitch front, Village reached over 600,000 total viewers on its launch day alone, far outstripping the records of other series titles. Comparing data from SullyGnome, Resident Evil 7 had 224,481 on its launch day, the Resident Evil 2 remake reached 314,244 viewers, and the Resident Evil 3 remake peaked at 318,002. Even more interesting is that no single big streamer contributed to that number. Instead, it resulted from the combined effort of every streamer who played the game. This implies that rather than a well-known name bumping the numbers up, it’s the game itself (and maybe the charms of the lovely Lady Dimitrescu) that drew in the staggering viewership.

Resident Evil Village released on May 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.