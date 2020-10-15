Resident Evil Village details reveal how Ethan reached the village, more on story and characters

Some new details about Resident Evil Village have been shared in a preview and interview with the development team, released with the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu.

These new details disclosed how the protagonist Ethan turned up in that village, revealing it was Chris who took him to the mysterious mountain village.

For an undisclosed time, Ethan awakens and is left alone, walking along a path and finding a ruining village. Here, he finds photos of villagers holding their hands in circle and praying, somehow part of a cult, revealing something weird is happening there.

Exploration will be an important part of the game, and players will likely be tasked with finding out what’s happening in the village, too.

This week's issue of Famitsu (10/29) features a bit of new information regarding Resident Evil: Village. Details translated into English in this thread: pic.twitter.com/fSMEIM0rXP — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) October 14, 2020

Several characters are detailed here, starting from Mia. Mia holds a picture book mysteriously telling a story similar to what is happening to Ethan in the village, and that is likely something pivotal in what happens with the plot.

Other characters include a guy in a trench coat who is seemingly trying and selling something to Ethan, and Capcom even says this man will be someone Ethan’s life will depend on eventually, while the old shaman lady with the skull staff is said to be playing a different role.

The village is also said to be a character, perhaps in the middle of a new and mysterious religion spreading, and villagers will have a role in the story.

However, it’s not clear whether they’re intelligent or not: they can’t speak a language but behave as a swarm and can even wield weapons, unlike previous enemy creatures from the series.

This confirms rumors of “many side characters” being featured throughout Resident Evil Village when it releases in 2021.

Resident Evil Village is likely coming to PS4 and Xbox One, as Capcom said it is exploring that option at the latest Tokyo Game Show.