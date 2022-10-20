Resident Evil Village’s DLC and Third Person mode show off Rose’s powers, inability to see Ethan’s face

Capcom shared more information about the Resident Evil Village DLC expansion during 2022’s Resident Evil Showcase. Called the Winters’ Expansion, the DLC will include a new third-person mode for the main campaign, a new mercenaries mode, and an extensive new story campaign called Shadows of Rose. Humorously, the developers during the Showcase confirmed that players will still not be able to see Ethan’s face even in the third-person campaign.

A joke among Resident Evil fans is how the main protagonist of Resident Evil VII and Village, Ethan Winters, has his face covered with shadows. No official image of what Ethan looks like has ever been revealed, leaving his face a total enigma. It appears that Capcom wants to leave Ethan’s appearance a mystery, even in third person. Resident Evil Village Director, Kento Kinoshita, confirmed in an interview that Ethan’s character model will look away whenever players move the camera to look directly at him.

The Resident Evil Showcase also released a lengthy video focusing on the Shadow of Rose DLC. The new DLC campaign centers on Rose Winters, Ethan’s daughter, who was kidnapped as an infant in the main Village campaign. The DLC fast-forwards to when Rose is sixteen, and the new footage shown at the Showcase features her unique abilities. Rose has the power to make her body glow bright white, which somehow affects the enemies she comes across with. This makes her unique among the other Resident Evil protagonists because she is one of the few with supernatural powers.

The Winters’ Expansion will become available on October 28. New footage and details for the Resident Evil 4 Remake were also revealed during the Showcase, showing off more of the updated graphics and gameplay features. The Resident Evil 4 Remake is currently set to launch on March 24, 2023, and players can pre-order the title now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.