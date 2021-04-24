Respawn Entertainment is developing a brand “new IP from scratch”

Respawn Entertertainment programmer Steven Kah Hien Wong announced on Twitter that the publisher is currently looking for a sixth developer (a coder specifically) to “help build a new IP from scratch.”

Want to get in early and help build a new IP from scratch? We're a team of *5* right now looking for our 6th (a coder)! https://t.co/BpfxUBZ71L — Steven Kah Hien Wong (@gluttyriceball) April 22, 2021

The head of Respawn, Vince Zampella, quote retweeted the status update stating that the new project was “super exciting stuff” and to “get in early!”

Looking for an exciting new opportunity? New Respawn project, super exciting stuff. Get in early! https://t.co/48UOhXhq7e — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) April 23, 2021

No other details on the game has been revealed as of yet, and it’s not clear whether this is the same title the team was hiring for a few months ago. A new IP being developed does mean, however, that neither a new Titanfall or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently being worked on. Added to the fact that about a year ago Zampella confirmed that no Titanfall games are being developed at this time.

Currently Respawn has been working on Apex Legends, which is gearing up for its Season 9: Legacy launch. Legacy will be introducing deathmatch and the Arenas game mode, hosted by Ash, is a 3v3 deathmatch mode that will have its own maps. The newest Legend, Kairi Imahara aka Valkyrie, will also be making her debut alongside the Season 9 launch.

Apex Legends: Legacy is launching May 4 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.