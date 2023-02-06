Riot Games disables ranked after an accident reverts League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics to older versions

A big oopsie has just happened over at Riot Games, and it’s affecting players who play both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. Riot Games was ready to release the next patch on February 8, originally meant to be released last week (delayed due to a cyber attack that happened a few weeks ago.) Unfortunately, it appears something went wrong with the deployment of this patch, as players are noticing changes rolled out in Version 13.1B have been rolled back.

Due to this error, Riot Games have disabled ranked queues for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, in addition to the TFT game modes Hyper Roll and Double Up (which have their own ranked ladders.) Presumably, both games were affected by this error, sending the game back into history on an older patch. So far, Riot Games has not released an official statement regarding this bug, but it most likely has to do with an error in hot fixing the game and extending an already extensive patch.

A cyber attack on the week of January 17 had previously delayed a planned patch, which prompted Riot Games to sub in a micropatch instead to keep their typical patch cadence. This attack impacted both League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and their legacy anti-cheat platform. As a result, the game was running on a patch dubbed “Version 13.1B,” which included a number of changes to the game’s marksman class.

So far, it appears that all changes in Version 13.1B have been rolled back, with no changes going through. This supposedly includes a major bug in TFT which caused the Urgot unit to deal more damage than intended. Check back later for updates on when Ranked is re-enabled and the release of Patch 13.2.