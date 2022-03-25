Grand Theft Auto Online has been criticized through the years for its monetization, with its grindy nature making it a larger time investment as content has rolled out over time. Those people should probably sit down because Rockstar Games has officially announced a subscription service, which is launching in just a few days.

The optional subscription, entitled GTA+, is launching on March 29. Instead of introducing this new model to all platforms, the subscription service is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

For a monthly charge, every GTA+ member gets $500,000 in-game every month, along with a few other goodies. These members will be able to claim properties through Los Santos, granting them access to special events they may have missed as well as exclusive discounts.

Rockstar Games also plans to introduce new exclusive rewards to GTA+ subscribers each month. In order to claim these benefits, players must visit the map’s various stores and properties such as Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease, Hao’s Special Works, and Legendary Motorsport.

As an example of what players might expect, some of the first month’s rewards include the Gussét Frog Tee, Broker Prolaps Basketball Top, and Broker Prolaps Shorts for your wardrobe. GTA+ members are also able to upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht without an additional fee. The full list of rewards can be viewed on the Rockstar Games newswire post.