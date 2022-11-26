Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma enter the Blunderdome as skins in Fall Guys today

Bring the fight to the Blunderdome with the new Street Fighter skins that have arrived at the store. Three skins in the form of Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma will be arriving in the Fall Guys Store today, allowing you to bring the classic Street Fighter experience to your games. Run around and jump dressed as some of the most iconic characters in video game history.

News of the skins’ release came out on Twitter, where Fall Guys posted the news with the three skins together in a picture.

Ryu, Cammy and Akuma are making their Fall Guys debut!



Theses skins won’t give you any advantages, but you can look the part when you put them on before a match in the Blunderdome. The outfits match the classic appearances of Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma, instead of their more recent versions.

It is possible to fully dress your character in either of the three character skins, but you can also mix and match designs as you like. One player on Twitter asked to combine the lower half of Ryu’s outfit with the upper half of Akuma’s outfit, and Fall Guys confirmed that this would be possible.

You can also use unique poses exclusive to the skins, such as Ryu’s classic Hadouken move as an Emote. The classic player select screen will also be accessible, allowing you to select your character as if you were playing the classic Street Fighter games in the past. These will be available for all three characters, and will appear as “PLAYER SELECT” when purchasing them in the store (ie. PLAYER SELECT Cammy).

While it is a skin that won’t make you a better Fall Guys player (or lead to anyone being hit by a Hadouken), Street Fighter fans will be overjoyed to use some of their favorite skins in a match. Other iconic Street Fighter character skins have not been included (like Chun-Li), though they might arrive in the future. For now, grab your choice of Akuma, Cammy, or Ryu, and bring a little bit of video game history into Fall Guys.