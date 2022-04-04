Sea of Thieves celebrates one million Pirate Legends with a week of special events

It seems Sea of Thieves always has something to celebrate. The pirate game’s fourth anniversary weekend brought double XP and an Emporium sale, and the Forts of the Forgotten story event kicked off right after that. Now, developer Rare is turning a player milestone into a week of special events.

Sea of Thieves now has over a million Pirate Legends, aka players who’ve reached rank 50 with at least three of the game’s trading companies. It takes time to do this with a single company and even more for three, so it’s quite an occasion for players. If you want to reach Pirate Legend status yourself, we’ve got you covered. Starting Tuesday, April 5, a series of special events will be held in celebration of the achievement.

As detailed on the Xbox Newswire, April 5 will see “some piping hot stats on the Pirate Legend experience” published. This might be less exciting than the other events, but it should be an interesting breakdown nonetheless. On April 6, Sea of Thieves stream partner HitboTC will launch a new seven-part series taking a brand new character all the way up to Pirate Legend level.

Thursday, April 7, is probably when most players will start getting hyped. A new video will detail the Legend of the Veil Voyage, “a brand new replayable experience for Pirate Legends” coming in Season Six. April 8 kicks off the weekend rewards, with double gold and reputation from the Mysterious Stranger. April 9 will see a new player spotlight from Rare: the “inaugural Legendary Spotlight,” which ties into the whole Pirate Legend achievement. Sunday, April 10, is the big one, as all players will get “a one-day Gold & Glory multiplier” to boost gold, reputation, and Renown, and Athena’s Fortune Fireworks will be free from the Merchant Alliance.

Finally, the events conclude on Monday, April 11 with the final day of Emporium sales. It will also be the last day for anyone with the Pirate Legend rank to log in and receive a Silvered Legendary Eyepatch. The free cosmetic can be claimed from Friday, April 8 through Monday, April 11 at 10 AM BST.