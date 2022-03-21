Sea of Thieves Forts of the Forgotten story event sends players on a “daring rescue” this week

Sea of Thieves is always filling its waters with new content, and the next story chapter starts soon. All crews should prepare for a “daring rescue” in the new Forts of the Forgotten story event.

That’s the phrase used in the new trailer’s description. The video shows some ghost guards from the Spanish Fleet watching hostages in a jail cell. The denizens of Golden Sands Outpost have been kidnapped it seems, so it’s up to you and your crew to rescue them from Flameheart’s forces. The video ends with a shot of some robed Spring Blossom pirates. Spring Blossom gear was added in the Season Six Plunder Pass, and it seems the crew will factor into Forts of the Forgotten’s plot.

Forts of the Forgotten begins very soon. Things kick off Thursday, March 24, and run for two weeks, through Thursday, April 7. While premium offerings like the Plunder Pass cost money, events like this are open to everyone who plays Sea of Thieves. Same goes for its fourth anniversary celebration, which ends today, as of the time of this writing.

That includes a Pirate Emporium sale, so hopefully you’ve been able to buy all the booty you want before prices return to normal. We have a list of all the new Season Six items if you need to browse the emporium’s wares.