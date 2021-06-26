Sea of Thieves patch 2.2.0.1 fixes issues with The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale

Developer Rare’s Sea of Thieves is an immersive and deep open world title that throws players into the vast seas as a pirate. And for all its great gameplay mechanics, there are some hiccups that can hurt a player’s experience. For instance, the recent patch version 2.2.0.1 fixes a rather large issue in The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale section of the game, one that affected multiple crews playing through the experience.

The biggest problem found in the Tall Tale story mission is that several sections would not reset properly when a crew finished them, messing up those sections for crews that would come in after. But thanks to the patch, when a crew completes the Tall Tale story and leaves the shrine, others are able to normally progress as it now resets properly.

Other improvements include the Battle of the Silver Blade section, as resource barrels will now restock after the encounter is reset, as well as the Chest of Everlasting Sorrow, which respawns at a faster rate, allowing for later crews to receive chests. There’s also general fixes to animation, stability, and performance.

