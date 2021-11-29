Sea of Thieves Season Five has a festive theme and loads of quality of life improvements

Ahoy! Sea of Thieves Season Five is just over the horizon. Arriving December 2, the update will bring new cosmetics and features, as well as a few quality of life improvements.

Players will now be able to bury their treasure. Doing so will generate a map to the hiding spot, which crafty players can use to find the stash. If they do, the player who hid it will receive the usual reward for turning it in, as well as some reputation. And if you run into enemy ships on your way to someone’s stash, newly added cannon rowboats will give you some mobile firepower.

If you’re looking to take a load off, Season Five will introduce the ability to sit in chairs. And if you’re in need of something a bit more restful, the update also brings the option to sleep. Sleeping has the added bonus of replenishing your pirate’s health bar a bit. There are also plenty of holiday-themed emotes and cosmetics on the way. Celebrate the season with festive fireworks, icy Frozen Horizon equipment and instruments, and Aurora Borealis-themed sails.

Players looking to roleplay in the new season will also have the ability to roll dice, with several different varieties available. And for added immersion, there is now an animation that will play whenever your pirate talks in-game. Other new features include faster loading and unloading of storage crates, new markers for loot drops, and the ability to have secret conversations with the speaking trumpet.