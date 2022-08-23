Sea of Thieves updates A Hunter’s Cry Adventure to quell PvP griefing

A Hunter’s Cry, the latest Sea of Thieves Adventure, sounds promising on paper: it sends players to the Sea of the Damned to save Merrick. In practice, the Adventure’s mission design opened the door for a whole lot of griefing, preventing players from being able to actually see the journey through. Thankfully, that’s being changed.

The issue arises from the fact that A Hunter’s Cry brings in other players. The Adventure is an instance, meaning it brings in multiple players at once — players who are supposed to then work together to complete the quest. Unfortunately, the result was a whole lot of trolling. Malicious players could interfere in all sorts of ways, from simply taking up space to outright attacking others.

This has led to “a number of changes” to the Adventure, all of which will be implemented on Wednesday, August 24 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT. As announced on Twitter, the instance will only allow “two crews at most,” which should drastically cut down the possibility of ship-to-ship griefing. The time limit for the Adventure will also be increased to one hour, up from the current 45-minute window.

After reviewing your feedback, we’re making a number of changes to our current Adventure, ‘A Hunter’s Cry’, to ensure a more consistently welcoming environment for players. Most notably, from 2pm UTC tomorrow, each trip into the Sea of the Damned will involve two crews at most. pic.twitter.com/q6JscjDo0n — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) August 23, 2022

These are good changes, but as some replies point out, they may not be enough to fix the whole problem. A few players have asked for PvP to be completely shut off during the Adventure. Even with a two-ship limit, there’s still room for unallied players to turn on each other. In general, the complaints hinge on not being able to play the Adventure solo. We’ll see if things change again in the future.

